Lady Lake man arrested with pills after K-9 alerts on vehicle without license plate

A Lady Lake man was arrested with pills after a K-9 alerted on a vehicle without a license plate.

Joshua Scott Leftwich, 30, who lives at 40022 Magnolia St., was at the wheel of a silver 2000 Chevy Impala at Palm Street and Lemon Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday when he was pulled over by a Lake County sheriff’s deputy who noticed the vehicle did not have a license plate. Leftwich claimed he had just purchased the vehicle and was test driving it to charge the battery.

He would not give the deputy consent to search the vehicle, so the deputy summoned a K-9 unit. The dog alerted on the vehicle, prompting a search. Leftwich, who was arrested in 2017 in a gun-pointing incident in which he demanded Xanax from his mother, was found to be in possession of pills identified as Alprazolam, according to an arrest report.

He was taken into custody on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.