Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Two women transported to The Villages hospital after crash near Spanish Springs

By Meta Minton

Two women were transported by ambulance to The Villages hospital after a crash Monday morning near Spanish Springs.

Dolores Battista Abbagliato, 80, of the Village of Mallory Square, was driving a 2011 Mazda four-door sedan at 10:17 a.m. when she struck a 2014 Hyundai Tucson utility vehicle driven by 70-year-old Sallie Shookman of Stonecrest at the intersection of Bichara Boulevard and La Grande Boulevard, according to an accident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Both women were transported by Lake County EMS to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Abbagliato was ticketed on a charge of failure to yield at a stop sign.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Kling Towing.

