Male Pileated Woodpecker Eating Berries At Fenney Nature Trail In The Villages

Check out this male pileated woodpecker eating some delicious berries at Fenney Nature Trail in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
