Earth Fare announces opening date for new store in Lady Lake

Organic and natural grocery chain Earth Fare has announced an opening date for its new store in Lady Lake.

Earth Fare will be opening its doors on Nov. 3 at its long-awaited location at Lady Lake Commons.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 7:45 a.m. with doors opening to guests at 8 a.m. that day.The ceremony will be followed by a mystery gift card giveaway for the first 200 guests in line, with one lucky guest walking away with a $500 gift card. Guests can enjoy free samples and product demonstrations throughout the day and can enter for a chance to win a variety of prizes including wellness gift baskets. Guests can take advantage of Earth Fare’s Early Bird Special and get a complete meal for only $5, fresh out of the Chef’s Case. Earth Fare will also host a Juice Bar Happy Hour where guests can receive a free smoothie with any $25 purchase. Earth Fare’s legendary fish cutting event will also take place as part of the grand opening festivities where guest can get a variety of custom-cut fresh, wild-caught Florida fish fillets cut right off the bone.

“Earth Fare recognizes that the location in Lady Lake is an exciting and vital part of the community. We have made the commitment to open our doors and provide families with clean, all-natural and organic options,” said Earth Fare’s President Mike Cianciarulo.

Under the ownership of Hulsing Enterprises, Earth Fare has opened 22 locations throughout the east coast with plans of ongoing expansion. The grocer has pledged that all foods will be free of artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, artificial sweeteners, high fructose corn syrup, bleached or bromated flour, added hormones and antibiotics, and artificial fats and trans fats.

The Lady Lake location will offer many other amenities including: