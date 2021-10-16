87.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 16, 2021
PepperTree Apartments woman at wheel of Mercedes jailed on DUI charge

By Meta Minton

Christina Lamoreaux
A PepperTree Apartments woman at the wheel of a silver Mercedes SUV was arrested on a drunk driving charge early Friday morning in Oxford.

Christina Lamoreaux, 39, who lives at the apartment complex in Wildwood, was traveling in the luxury SUV shortly before 5 a.m. on County Road 475 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle’s erratic driving pattern. A traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of County Road 475 and County Road 466.

The Chicago native fumbled through her documents before handing the deputy her Florida identification card and two expired insurance documents. It appeared she had been drinking. A check revealed her license has been revoked due to a previous conviction for driving under the influence.

Lamoreaux declined to participate in field sobriety exercises, claiming she was experiencing “symptoms of vertigo and takes bipolar medication which causes her to lose balance and black out,” the arrest report said. She she took part in a seated version of the field sobriety exercises and performed poorly. She provided breath samples that registered .243 and .238 blood alcohol content.

Lamoreaux was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving while license suspended. Because she is already on probation, she was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Last year she was placed on probation for three years following a crash in November 2019 at the entrance to Oxford Oaks on U.S. 301. In that crash, she was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and cited for having an open container of alcohol in her vehicle. She refused to provide a breath sample.

In June of last year, she was arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement.

Lamoreaux in 2015 had been involved in a hit-and-run accident at Club Wildwood. She attempted to blame her dog for that crash.

