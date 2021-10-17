Local singing star “Betsy Star”, also known as Betsy Nein passes away in Marlton NJ.

Betsy Nein passed away 9-19-2021, she is survived by her sons Pat Curiale, Frank Nein, sisters, Mitzi Mignogna, Kathleen Pressman, Wendy Katz, and Deborah Stettler, granddaughter Nicole Morocco, grandson Julian Curiale, and deceased brother Bill Stettler 2nd.

She lived in Mt. Laurel NJ before moving to the Orlando area, she was involved with a show called the “fab follies”, directed by Liz Taylor. The show performed at the civic theatres in central Florida.

She also coordinated golf tournaments for charitable sponsors, MADD, mothers against drunken drivers was just one of the many.

She then moved to The Villages and started her singing career. She started with a few bands and entertained at the many country clubs here.

She was well known to the entertainment circuit. Betsy also was involved and sang with the karaoke places and belonged to their clubs.

She also volunteered at the many independent and assisted living places here in The Villages.

The place that she sang the longest was at Hacienda Hills Country Club on every Sunday for over 5 years, until it closed. She had a following that loved when she sang their requests. She was a special person and performer with a great personality, a big smile and a tremendous voice. She will be missed by her family and all who knew her and heard her sing.

When she took ill, her son Pat brought her back to Marlton NJ, to take care of her.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date.