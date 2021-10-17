72 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 17, 2021
type here...

Great Blue Heron Ridding Fenney Nature Trail Of Invasive Armored Catfish

By Staff Report

Check out this great blue heron helping to remove the invasive armored catfish from Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Great Blue Heron Ridding Fenney Nature Trail Of Invasive Armored Catfish
Great Blue Heron Ridding Fenney Nature Trail Of Invasive Armored Catfish

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Biden brought us high prices and illegal immigrants

A Village of Summerhill resident contends that President Biden brought us high prices and illegal immigrants. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Congressman Webster’s stance on ‘natural immunity’ is reckless

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident says that Congressman Daniel Webster’s stance on “natural immunity” to COVID-19 is reckless, careless, and profoundly and maliciously stupid.

Let’s have a golf cart parade past Ed McGinty’s house

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests residents who want to have a golf cart parade supporting a conservative cause should add Ed McGinty’s house to the route.

Little Caesar patrolling town square

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident describes a “little Caesar” on patrol at a town square in The Villages.

Congressman Webster is right on natural immunity

A Village of Santiago resident applauds Congressman Daniel Webster’s stance on COVID immunity.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos