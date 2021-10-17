81.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 17, 2021
Let's have a golf cart parade past Ed McGinty's house

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Edward McGinty, why would anyone who believes in freedom of speech and post signs on their golf cart calling any person a “Filthy Pig” or a “Nazi” and then object to someone wearing a “Biden Sucks” T-shirt? To do so is insane.
Per the Sumter County Property Tax records, Edward and Mary McGinty live at 2484 Foxbridge Terrace and they purchased their home in July 2015 for $249,900. That home is located 0.6 miles from the Hadley Pool. The next time that someone organizes a golf cart parade supporting a conservative cause, they should consider including Ed’s home on the route of the parade. If Ed believes in freedom of speech, he should not mind a golf cart parade passing his house with signs like Ed McGinty is a “Nazi” or a “Filthy Pig” or “McGinty Sucks.”

John Kastura
Village of Belvedere

 

