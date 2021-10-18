80.6 F
Monday, October 18, 2021
Congressman representing The Villages promotes bill on ‘natural immunity’ to COVID-19   

By Staff Report

Congressman Daniel Webster

Congressman Daniel Webster has joined Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger of Tennessee to introduce the Natural Immunity is Real Act in the U.S. House of Representatives.

This bill requires federal agencies to take into account naturally acquired immunity from previous COVID-19 infection when issuing any rules or regulations aimed at protecting from COVID-19.

“Too many medical leaders are refusing to publicly recognize what overwhelming data has already shown – protection afforded to individuals with COVID-19 natural immunity is real, robust and durable,” said Rep. Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages. “Denying science only contributes to existing confusion, misinformation and mistrust among the American people. This bill helps restore trust and faith in the public health system, while maintaining our fight against COVID-19.”

The Senate version of the bill was introduced by Senator Mike Lee of Utah. Additional co-sponsors include: Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), Chris Steward (R-UT), Bill Posey (R-FL), Mary Miller (R-IL), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), Dan Bishop (R-NC), Mo Brooks (R-AL), Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), and Chip Roy (R-TX).

The full text of the bill can be found here.

