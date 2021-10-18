80.6 F
More on my side of the story

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have been protesting in The Villages for 5 years about the immoral Donald Trump. Never in my life have I protested a political figure. I had a sign on my cart a few years ago that said it all for me. It read, “If Trump had run as a Democrat, I would be still calling him a filthy pig, and so would the GOP.”
So its never been about what his political party is, its about the worlds all time leading liar, and morally bankrupt human. When you Trump supporters, call me names it just emboldens me. I as of today will be wearing a go-pro camera when ever i go out. I have found that Trump supporters can never tell the truth. This stalking incident perfectly illustrates that.
The woman who filed the stalking report now after I disclosed that I have video showing me two full miles from her home at 4 p.m. on 9/24/21 says she never said that. However on the police report that she signed under penalty of perjury say I returned at 4 p.m. That one paragraph, was enough for the police to come to my home and arrest me on 9/24/21 at about 9 p.m. Now she says she never said that, Right, maybe the police woman who wrote the report had her GoPro camera recording the woman giving her testimony.
We will see who the liar is, when it comes out, you Trump supporters, my wife and i will be happy for you to take us out to dinner. I will need to wear my Go-Pro if you don’t mind.

Ed McGinty
Village of Hadley

 

