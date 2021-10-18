Resident victimized twice since moving to Haciendas of Mission Hills

To the Editor:

I find it interesting that thefts from “public locations” warrant extensive media coverage whereas similar thefts in the residential areas are less so covered.

I write this after being TWICE victimized within the span of a week of moving into the Haciendas Mission Hills, reporting to the sheriff’s office, and willingly approved of the release of the data (time, location, items stolen, and costs). Is it a situation where the losses were on Developer-owned property and thus considered more noteworthy?

Just feel that by covering ALL the incidences equally we Villagers will be treated as the PRIMARY focus and relegate the Developers‘ concern to a secondary status. After all, it is we Villagers who provide all the fiscal resources.

B. Howard Penix

Haciendas of Mission Hills