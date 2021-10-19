Lady Lake man arrested after allegedly knocking door off hinges in apartment

A Lady Lake man was arrested after knocking a door off its hinges during a fight with his lady friend.

Joseph Alli Makaiwi, 32, was arrested at about 9:30 p.m. Monday on a charge of battery by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

The deputies responded at 8:10 p.m. to a physical disturbance at an apartment complex in the Lady Lake portion of Sumter County. The address of the apartment complex was redacted from the arrest report. Upon arrival, they found a woman who “appeared to be distraught and crying,” according to the arrest report.

They found Makaiwi in the apartment and he said he and the woman had been involved in a “small argument.” He admitted he got “angry” and kicked a door off its hinges. Deputies noted in the arrest report they saw a bedroom door off its hinges and laying on the ground.

The California native was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.