Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Outspoken Trumper who was regular at government meetings killed in traffic accident

By Meta Minton

An outspoken supporter of former President Trump who was a regular at local government meetings has been killed in a traffic accident.

David Serdar left with state Sen. Dennis Baxley
David Serdar, left, with state Sen. Dennis Baxley.

David Serdar, 66, of Fruitland Park, was riding a bicycle at 9:11 p.m. Tuesday when he was hit by a truck on Picciola Road, near the intersection of Michigan Avenue in Leesburg. He was transported by ambulance to Leesburg Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Serdar was riding northbound on Picciola Road when he was struck by a 2012 Toyota pickup, driven by 30-year-old Rachel Dyer of Tavares, police said. She also had been northbound on Picciola Road. She was not injured.

Serdar was well known for attending local government meetings and speaking out on a variety of topics, including President Trump, preserving the planet and the future of children. He often cited his close ties to state Sen. Dennis Baxley. Serdar was known for driving a sport utility vehicle, heavily decorated with political signs and flags.

David Serdar was known for his well decorated vehicle
David Serdar was known for his well-decorated vehicle.

Serdar was issued six traffic tickets during 2021, which may explain why he was riding a bicycle late at night.  

Leesburg Traffic Homicide Investigators were summoned to the scene and are currently conducting the investigation. Witnesses are encouraged to contact the Leesburg Police Department Traffic Unit at (352) 728-9860 ext. 3838. Charges are pending the outcome of their investigation.  

 

