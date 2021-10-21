Man riding as passenger in woman’s car nabbed with drugs in Lady Lake

A man riding as a passenger in a woman’s car was nabbed with drugs after a traffic stop in Lady Lake.

Dylan McHale, 25, of Leesburg, was a riding in the front passenger seat of a black Honda in the wee hours Tuesday morning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when the vehicle was stopped for having an inoperable tag light, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the a service station.

While the female driver produced the necessary documents for the officer, McHale seemed “uneasy and was sweating profusely,” the report said. McHale admitted he had a needle in his pocket as well as methamphetamine. He was also found to be in possession of fentanyl/cocaine and marijuana.

McHale was arrested on multiple drug charges and booked at the Lake County Jail on $7,000 bond.