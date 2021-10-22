73.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 23, 2021
Ben Carson slated to speak to Villagers for Trump

By Meta Minton

Ben Carson has been booked to speak to Villagers for Trump.

The famed surgeon, one-time GOP presidential candidate and housing and urban development secretary under former President Trump, will speak to the group Dec. 2 at the Wildwood Community Center.

Ben Carson fields questions from the media on Nov. 2, 2015 at Barnes & Noble in The Villages.

Carson attracted more than 1,200 fans to a book signing in November 2015 at Barnes & Noble in The Villages, at a time he was leading in Republican polls in the presidential race. It was the high-water mark of his presidential bid. Carson also drew a big crowd when he appeared in 2014 at Barnes & Noble.

Tickets for the Carson event will be sold at https://villagersfortrump.org/

