Ben Carson slated to speak to Villagers for Trump

Ben Carson has been booked to speak to Villagers for Trump.

The famed surgeon, one-time GOP presidential candidate and housing and urban development secretary under former President Trump, will speak to the group Dec. 2 at the Wildwood Community Center.

Carson attracted more than 1,200 fans to a book signing in November 2015 at Barnes & Noble in The Villages, at a time he was leading in Republican polls in the presidential race. It was the high-water mark of his presidential bid. Carson also drew a big crowd when he appeared in 2014 at Barnes & Noble.

Tickets for the Carson event will be sold at https://villagersfortrump.org/