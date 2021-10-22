73.2 F
The Villages
Friday, October 22, 2021
Woman escapes prosecution in theft of golf cart at Spanish Springs Towns Square

By Meta Minton

Katie Leeann Bell
A woman who had been suspected of stealing a golf cart earlier this year from a town square in The Villages is behind bars after having her bond revoked.

Katie Leeann Bell, 33, of Oxford, was booked Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center. She is facing a felony charge of drug trafficking stemming from a 2019 arrest.

Bell had been arrested in September in connection with the theft of 2015 Yamaha gas-powered golf cart which had been parked at Spanish Springs Lanes on Alverez Avenue. However, the prosecutor’s office dropped the case because it was “resolved without prosecution.”

Despite her good fortune with the dismissal in Lake County Court, Bell is still facing the drug charge in Sumter County. She was transferred Thursday from the Lake County Jail to the jail in Sumter County.

Bell has a lengthy criminal history, including a 2017 shoplifting arrest in which she was accompanied by her grandmother.

