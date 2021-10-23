Operation Medicine Cabinet rounds up unused prescription drugs in The Villages

Operation Medicine Cabinet rounded up plenty of unused prescription drugs Saturday morning in The Villages.

The annual event, part of a nationwide effort, was conducted by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at Winn-Dixie at Lake Sumter Landing. A steady stream of cars and golf carts pulled up to drop off unused, expired or unwanted medicine.

The event began at 9 a.m.

“We immediately had people driving up to dispose of their expired drugs an hour before the official opening,” said Lt. Rober Siemer of the sheriff’s office.

Sumter Community Action Partnership Coordinator Rozanne Grady manned a booth with information on the proper way to dispose of unneeded or expired medications. She and the sheriff’s office team distributed hundreds of home drug disposal kits.

Grady explained that the kits would enable people to safely dispose of prescription drugs without damaging the environment. She also pointed out that the SCSO has prescription drug drop off bins for citizens’ convenience.