Thanks to Villages Honor Flight organizers

To the Editor:
With ideal weather, we veterans enjoyed a wonderful trip to Washington to see some memorials. There were no mishaps thanks to the precise planning and operation by the trip organizers and staff.
James Geary
Village of Collier
