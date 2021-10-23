85.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 23, 2021
Thanks to Villages Honor Flight organizers

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

With ideal weather, we veterans enjoyed a wonderful trip to Washington to see some memorials. There were no mishaps thanks to the precise planning and operation by the trip organizers and staff.

James Geary
Village of Collier

 

