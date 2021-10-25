25-year-old Brazilian living in The Villages arrested at Chili’s restaurant

A 25-year-old Brazilian living in The Villages was arrested at Chili’s restaurant.

Thialgo Alves Dias, who lists a local address at 611 Juanita Court in the Village of De La Vista, was driving a black 2013 Chrysler at about 10:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Avenida Central when he was pulled over in the parking lot of Chili’s, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Dias, “who spoke little English,” indicated he did not have a driver’s license. He handed the police office an “unknown type of Brazilian ID,” the report said. The officer noticed the “faint aroma of marijuana,” which was “heavily masked by cologne.” A small bag found in the vehicle contained 3.8 grams of marijuana and a grinder.

Dias was arrested on charges of driving without a license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was ticketed on a charge of no proof of insurance.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail on released after posting $1,500 bond.