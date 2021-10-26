Driver arrested on DUI charge after crashing into tree in Lady Lake

A man was arrested on a drunk driving charge after crashing into a tree in Lady Lake.

Devin Jovan Caswell, 30, was heading in the wee hours Sunday to his home at 904 Mimosa Way when his vehicle crashed into a tree near the intersection of Lake Ella Road and Padgett Circle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The airbag of the vehicle deployed in the crash.

Caswell, who was arrested last year after a brawl with the mother of his child over their tax refund, admitted he had been drinking beer and had a cup of Crown Royal in the vehicle. He also said he smoked a marijuana “blunt earlier while drinking,” the report said.

Caswell was transported to Advent Health Hospital in Tavares for a medical evaluation. He was given a breathing treatment by hospital staff and released. He provided breath samples that measured .079 and .084 blood alcohol content. The breath samples were provided about five hours after the crash. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.