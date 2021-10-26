82.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
type here...

Driver arrested on DUI charge after crashing into tree in Lady Lake

By Meta Minton

Devin Jovan Caswell
Devin Jovan Caswell

A man was arrested on a drunk driving charge after crashing into a tree in Lady Lake.

Devin Jovan Caswell, 30, was heading in the wee hours Sunday to his home at 904 Mimosa Way when his vehicle crashed into a tree near the intersection of Lake Ella Road and Padgett Circle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The airbag of the vehicle deployed in the crash.

Caswell, who was arrested last year after a brawl with the mother of his child over their tax refund, admitted he had been drinking beer and had a cup of Crown Royal in the vehicle. He also said he smoked a marijuana “blunt earlier while drinking,” the report said.

Caswell was transported to Advent Health Hospital in Tavares for a medical evaluation. He was given a breathing treatment by hospital staff and released. He provided breath samples that measured .079 and .084 blood alcohol content. The breath samples were provided about five hours after the crash. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Larry Moran finally got something right

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, concedes that Larry Moran was correct about something in a recent submission to the Villages-News.com Opinion page.

Praising Trump is the only thing that unites Republicans

A resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the only thing uniting Republicans is praising former President Trump or accusing Democrats of being socialists or communists.

Political discussions at swimming pools in The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident weighs in on the hot topic of political discussions at swimming pools in The Villages.

Ed McGinty must be a very unhappy man

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends that Ed McGinty must be a very unhappy man.

We should blame Obama

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, stands by an earlier assertion that it was President Obama who canceled a vital weapons program.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos