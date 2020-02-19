Lady Lake man jailed after brawl over tax refund and cheating

A Lady Lake man was jailed after a brawl with the mother of his child over their tax refund and cheating in their relationship.

Devin Javon Caswell, 28, who lives at 904 Mimosa Way, had been driving a gray Kia Optima at 3:40 p.m. Saturday in Leesburg when he began arguing with the mother of his daughter, who was in the back seat, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. They were arguing about him cheating on her and she grabbed his necklace and forcibly removed it. Caswell claimed he pushed her back and her earring cut her behind the ear.

The woman told police they had been arguing over cheating, but they were also arguing over their anticipated tax refund. She said Caswell grabbed a Mason jar and struck her in the head, causing her to bleed “profusely” from behind the ear, the report said. The woman attempted to call her mother and Caswell allegedly struck her again.

Caswell was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.

Caswell had been arrested in 2014 after attempting to leave Kohl’s in a pair of stolen sneakers.