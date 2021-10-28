73.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 28, 2021
The future is bleak for Spanish Springs Town Square

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Spanish Springs Town Square was created as an attraction to bring thousands of new residents to The Villages created by both Harold Schwartz and Gary Morse. It was designed by the same company who designed Disney World. We moved to The Villages in 2009 and were very happy with all the amenities that were offered throughout the community for all residents to enjoy.
After Gary Morse passed on the younger Morses took over running and removing many of the attractions which had made The Villages. The population continued to grow beyond anyones and our expectations. We were told as most purchased they would never build south of 466A and a few years later never south of State Road 44.
We lost Katie Belle’s, the Church on the Square, the Santiago restaurant and more. They closed the original two-story Katie Belle’s to add more store rentals on first floor which did not materialize to their liking. Then closed the renovated Katie Belle’s on the second floor.
Now after losing income they want to build apartments in Spanish Springs. Today people are wondering why the Rialto Theater in Spanish Springs is still closed making more and more Village residents unhappy and uncertain of the future of Spanish Springs. Their building south of State Road 44 has not given the new residents a town square, stores, recreation centers, restaurants to use and forced them to drive to the north for these facilities which they overcrowd these places which was built for those living there.

George Olsen
Village of Pine Hills

 

