Friday, October 29, 2021
Florida Department of Health offers updated guidance on COVID-19 boosters

By Staff Report

The Florida Department of Health is clarifying recent developments regarding the eligibility and timing of booster shots in the fight against COVID-19. The department also recommends that those seeking or considering a booster vaccine consult their health care provider before obtaining one to determine the best course of action for them.

For those considering a booster:

Q: Which vaccines are available for a booster shot?

A: Per a CDC announcement on Oct. 21, all three vaccines – Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson – are eligible to be given as a booster shot.

Q: Who is now eligible for a booster shot?

A: The CDC notes that people 65 and older or those 18 or older who live in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions, or face an increased risk to exposure or transmission because of occupational or institutional setting are eligible for a booster vaccine.

Q: When can someone get a booster?

A: Those eligible may obtain a booster as of right now, provided they meet conditions discussed below.

Q: How long do people have to wait after getting their initial vaccine?

A: Those who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are eligible for a booster shot after waiting at least six months from the completion of their initial series. Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible after waiting at least two months after they received their initial vaccination.

Q: What does “mix and match” mean?

A: Mix and match refers to the patient’s ability to select the vaccine of their choice for a booster, when available. Per the CDC’s recommendations, people may opt for the same brand that they received the first time or choose a different one.

Q: What if someone originally got the Pfizer vaccine?

A: According to the CDC, people who originally got the two-dose Pfizer vaccine series at least six months ago may receive a booster if they are 65 or older, or are 18 or older and live in a long-term care setting, have underlying medical conditions, or face a higher risk of infection because of their work or institutional setting.

Q: What if someone originally got the Moderna vaccine?

A: The CDC says that those who initially received the two-dose Moderna vaccine series at least six months ago may receive a booster if they are 65 or older, or are 18 or older and live in a long-term care setting, have underlying medical conditions, or face a higher risk of infection because of their work or institutional setting.

The Moderna booster is a half-dose of the original vaccine for healthy people. Individuals who are immunocompromised may receive a full-dose third vaccination after they wait at least one month from completing the original two-dose series.

Q: What if someone originally got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

A: Those who originally got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may receive a booster if they are 18 or older and were vaccinated at least two months ago, according to the CDC.

Q: What happens if someone decides to “mix and match”?

A: The Department of Health refers people to the CDC to learn more about vaccine boosters. Additional information about mixing and matching can be found at cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/p1021-covid-booster.html.

 

