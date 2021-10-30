59.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 31, 2021
type here...

Rhode Island wants to extradite Villager to face child molestation charge

By Meta Minton

Earl Vincent Knight Jr
Earl Vincent Knight Jr.

Rhode Island wants to extradite a 74-year-old Villager to face a child molestation charge.

Earl Vincent Knight Jr., who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, continues to be held at the Lake County Jail following his Oct. 21 arrest at his home on the Bristol County, R.I. warrant charging him with second degree child molestation/sexual assault. Details of the alleged crime have been sealed.

Knight was asked to sign the waiver of extradition to Rhode Island, but refused to do so, according to a document on file in Lake County Court. He indicated he would need to speak with an attorney before signing it. Knight continues to be held without bond.

Knight had been free on $26,000 bond following his arrest last year by Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents at his home at 548 St. Andrews Blvd. When agents arrived at his home on the day of his arrest, Knight provided passwords for his phone, iPad and desktop computer and admitted he looked at pornography on his computer using Periscope, according to an arrest report. When an agent began asking about videos recorded inside the home Knight has occupied for more than five years with his wife, he asked for a lawyer and stopped cooperating.

Earl Knight Jr. had this undated photo taken of him with Hooters restaurant staffers.

FDLE agents extracted multiple images of a 16-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl who were apparently undressing in the home of Knight and his wife, who have been married for more than 40 years. The girls’ “bare buttocks and breasts can be seen in the video,” the report said.

Knight’s wife told investigators she was aware of surveillance cameras set up inside and outside their home, but had no idea there was a hidden camera that “would have captured anyone undressing in private,” the report said. When she was shown three of the images, Knight’s wife began crying. They were identified as her granddaughters.

Knight is facing eight counts of video voyeurism and five counts of possession of child pornography as a result of the 2020 arrest.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The loss of things we loved about The Villages

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, laments the loss of things she loved about The Villages

Thank you to our great neighbors

A Village of Briar Meadow South resident is extremely grateful to her neighbors for their help after her recent hip surgery. Read her Letter to the Editor.

All of the focus is on the southern end of The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident “vents” over the loss of Katie Belle’s.

The Villages has turned into a cold corporation run by bullies

A couple fighting to keep their little white cross contends, “The Villages has turned into a cold corporation run by bullies.” Read their Letter to the Editor.

Comparison of adopting pets at Sumter and Lake County animal shelters

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, compares the adoption process at animal shelters in Lake County and in Sumter County.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos