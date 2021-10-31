The Villages long-time engineer will open office at Brownwood

The Villages long-time engineer will open an office at Brownwood.

Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc., a nationwide company with a local office in Ocala, has worked on projects in The Villages, Sumter County and surrounding area for many years.

Kimley-Horn has served multiple phases of The Villages, providing transportation planning, traffic engineering, and structural engineering services, as well as civil engineering services that include subdivision design, commercial site design, utilities, roadway design, transportation studies, and permitting.

Kimley-Horn’s work has included the multi-modal paths and speed bumps as well as the long-debated project to shore up sloughing at the embankment at the Morse Boulevard Bridge at Lake Sumter.

Kimley-Horn anticipates moving into the new office in December.