Monday, November 1, 2021
A solution to the problem of voter fraud

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We are truly blessed by being citizens of this country. And we have our politicians to thank for it. They elbow out the news of the world by pedaling the bike of opinion that will further their own, personal agenda.
Who can argue against curing the problems of voter inaccuracy? And yet there are those who do just that. It appears that voter accuracy is to be discarded in favor of unlimited voting methods.
Our present system is open on several levels which allow, indeed promote, voter fraud.
The act of voting is a simple one, yet there are those who constantly promote more and more various methods.
A sure solution would be to limit voting to one 24-hour period. Period! If one cannot make it that is their problem, not the governments. The math is simple. The more times to vote, the easier it is to pervert the outcome.
Remember, politics and politicians are our social bullies.

Joseph Kibitlewski, PhD
Spruce Creek South

 

