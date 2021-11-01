73 F
The Villages
Monday, November 1, 2021
Sumter County issues warning about mosquitos after resident contracts West Nile Virus

By Staff Report

The Sumter County Health Department has issued a warning in the wake of a human case of West Nile Virus.

Information about the person who contracted West Nile Virus was not made available by the health department, including the age, gender or residence of that individual.

In 2019, a 74-year-old Villager died of West Nile Virus. His wife said she believed he was bit by a mosquito after golfing in the Village of Fenney.

Health officials are warning about an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity. The health department is continuing surveillance and communicates recommendations to Sumter County Mosquito Control regarding enhanced prevention efforts.        

Sumter health officials are recommending basic precautions to help limit mosquito exposure. This is especially important during outdoor activities such as walking your dogs, playing golf or other outdoor sports, or participating in outdoor gatherings, particularly at dawn and dusk when mosquitos are more active, the health department said.

