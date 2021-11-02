72.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 2, 2021
type here...

Heavily tinted windows lead to arrest of man from The Quarters Apartments

By Meta Minton

Joseph Lenard Williams
Joseph Lenard Williams

Heavily tinted windows led to the arrest of a man from The Quarters Apartments.

Joseph Lenard Williams, 54, who lives at the apartment complex on Teague Trail in Lady Lake, was driving a black 2018 Hyundai Accent at 3 p.m. Monday when he was pulled over in the parking lot of Lady Lake Commons for “overly tinted front windows,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During the traffic stop, Williams admitted he does not have a valid Florida driver’s license. A check revealed he has had four convictions for driving while license suspended.

Williams was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was issued a verbal warning for the heavily tinted windows. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

President Biden is complicit in human trafficking

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends that President Biden is complicit in human trafficking. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Congress should bring up one expenditure at a time

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader suggests that Congress should bring up one expenditure at a time.

A solution to the problem of voter fraud

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South offers an idea about how to stop voter fraud. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The reason behind the downfall of The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a theory as to the “downfall” of The Villages.

A solution to global warming

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends this is the time to speak out on climate change.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos