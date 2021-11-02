Heavily tinted windows lead to arrest of man from The Quarters Apartments

Heavily tinted windows led to the arrest of a man from The Quarters Apartments.

Joseph Lenard Williams, 54, who lives at the apartment complex on Teague Trail in Lady Lake, was driving a black 2018 Hyundai Accent at 3 p.m. Monday when he was pulled over in the parking lot of Lady Lake Commons for “overly tinted front windows,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During the traffic stop, Williams admitted he does not have a valid Florida driver’s license. A check revealed he has had four convictions for driving while license suspended.

Williams was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was issued a verbal warning for the heavily tinted windows. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.