Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Pair arrested after Pepsi machines burglarized at swimming pools in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Two suspected thieves have been arrested after allegedly stealing about $2,500 from Pepsi machines at swimming pools in The Villages.

The Pepsi machines were raided at a number of locations between Sept. 17 and Oct. 26 at swimming pools in The Villages. The pools specifically identified in the arrest affidavits are located at Amelia, Allamanda, Bridgeport, Largo, Lynnhaven and Sunset Pointe.

The Pepsi machine at the Lynnhaven pool was among those burglarized.

The thieves are suspected of using a crowbar or screwdriver to break into the vending machines. The damage to the machines is estimated at $14,000.

John Edward Dyson Jr.

Michael Scott Boyd

Michael Scott Boyd, 39, of Ocklawaha, was driving a 2007 GMC Sierra on Tuesday when he was stopped by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. Traveling in the vehicle with him was 36-year-old John Edward Dyson Jr., also of Ocklawaha, who has a long criminal history of stealing money from machines at area car washes.

Both men were taken into custody on drug charges. However, after questioning by detectives, the two men were linked to the numerous vending machine burglaries in The Villages.

Boyd, who was already on probation, was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center. Dyson’s bond was set at $96,500.

Additional charges may be pending, this case is active and ongoing, the sheriff’s office said. If you have any information, contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793‐2621 or to remain anonymous call Crimeline at 1‐800‐423‐TIPS.

