Engineer to be paid $200 per hour to review architectural review applications in CDD 12

A local engineer will be paid $200 per hour to review architectural review applications in Community Development District 12.

The Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors is poised this week to enter into an agreement with Ed Abshier to serve as the architectural review hearing officer for CDD 12, which includes the villages of Fenney, De Luna, Marsh Bend and Linden. Abshier is the owner of Abshier Engineering in Belleview.

This is a change in procedure. The Architectural Review Committee, made up of a group of unpaid volunteer Villagers, currently reviews and approves applications north of State Road 44.

CDD 12 has already hired a deed compliance hearing officer – former Lake County Judge Terry Neal. The Village of Fenney resident will be taking on a function filled by community development district boards of supervisors north of State Road 44. She will be paid $125 per hour.

CDD 12 is in the process of taking over deed compliance responsibilities from the Developer. A total of $254,973 has been set aside in the CDD 12 budget to fund its share of the services of the Community Standards Department. There are 6,202 lots in CDD 12, so that works out to $41.11 per lot per year. The funding comes from the maintenance assessment fees paid by residents.

As it works in other CDDs in The Villages, the deed compliance process in CDD 12 will rely on complaints. For instance, a yard ornament would be a violation, but if a neighborhood doesn’t object to the homeowner’s yard ornament, it can remain so long as there is no complaint. The person lodging a complaint can do so anonymously or give their name. The anonymity is aimed at “preserving harmony” in the neighborhood.