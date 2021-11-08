72.2 F
Monday, November 8, 2021
Man with cocaine and loaded gun arrested near George Nahas Chevrolet

By Meta Minton

Ken’Youn Raheem Howard

A man with cocaine and a loaded gun was arrested near George Nahas Chevrolet on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

Ken’Youn Raheem Howard, 20, of Ocala, was riding as a passenger in a silver Chevrolet at 1:30 a.m. Saturday when the vehicle was pulled over near the auto dealership because it had an inoperable right headlight, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. When the officer approached the vehicle during the traffic stop, the odor of burnt marijuana was detected.

During a search of the vehicle and its occupants, Howard was found to be in possession of a loaded Smith & Wesson .40-caliber weapon. It had a round in the chamber and four rounds in the magazine. He did not possess a firearm permit. Howard told the officer he carries the gun, “for protection.”

Howard also had a plastic bag in his pocket which contained 3.67 grams of cocaine.

He was arrested on felony charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of cocaine. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

