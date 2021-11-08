52.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 8, 2021
type here...

Officials frustrated after painting company bails on contract in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Officials are expressing frustration after a painting company bailed on a contract in The Villages.

A painting contract had been awarded on Oct. 15, 2020 to Brace Integrated Services. However, prior to the end of the contract on Sept. 30, 2023, Brace Integrated Services, Inc. was acquired by BrandSafway under the parent name of Brand Industrial Services. The new company has indicated that it does not want to continue with this type of service which is not under their “core competency” as its main experience is in industrial coating and not commercial-type painting services.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee will be turning to the second lowest bidder, Lester Painting, to step up and meet the needs of the District, which is for painting of villa and sign walls.

PWAC Chairman Don Wiley at Monday’s meeting expressed frustration that the company bailed out midway through the contract. A similar situation happened in 2019 with a landscaper who had a contract for work at Lake Sumter Landing.

“Why do the residents always end up on the short end of the stick when it comes to these contractors?” Wiley asked.

Community Development District 7 Supervisor Steve Lapp, who serves as an alternate member of PWAC, suggested the body probably needs to take a hard look at the language in contracts and make sure those signing on the dotted line are held accountable.

Brand Industrial Services will be barred from bidding on projects in The Villages for three and a half years.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Irrational spending will bankrupt our country

A Village of Mallory Square resident fears that irrational spending will bankrupt our country.

Pharmacy overregulation spoiled my trip

A Harbor Hills resident describes a nightmarish incident in which a pharmacy refused to refill a prescription - and ruined her trip out of town.

Daily Sun’s misrepresentation of important vaccination study

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident says a columnist in The Villages Daily Sun misrepresented an important vaccination study.

Biden’s massive achievement

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, lauds President Biden’s Build Back Better infrastructure package and contends it’s long overdue.

Is President Biden struggling with the truth?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident wonders if President Biden is struggling with the truth about illegal aliens.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos