Officials frustrated after painting company bails on contract in The Villages

Officials are expressing frustration after a painting company bailed on a contract in The Villages.

A painting contract had been awarded on Oct. 15, 2020 to Brace Integrated Services. However, prior to the end of the contract on Sept. 30, 2023, Brace Integrated Services, Inc. was acquired by BrandSafway under the parent name of Brand Industrial Services. The new company has indicated that it does not want to continue with this type of service which is not under their “core competency” as its main experience is in industrial coating and not commercial-type painting services.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee will be turning to the second lowest bidder, Lester Painting, to step up and meet the needs of the District, which is for painting of villa and sign walls.

PWAC Chairman Don Wiley at Monday’s meeting expressed frustration that the company bailed out midway through the contract. A similar situation happened in 2019 with a landscaper who had a contract for work at Lake Sumter Landing.

“Why do the residents always end up on the short end of the stick when it comes to these contractors?” Wiley asked.

Community Development District 7 Supervisor Steve Lapp, who serves as an alternate member of PWAC, suggested the body probably needs to take a hard look at the language in contracts and make sure those signing on the dotted line are held accountable.

Brand Industrial Services will be barred from bidding on projects in The Villages for three and a half years.