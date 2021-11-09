CDD 12 supervisor fears surrender of authority on architectural review matters

A Community Development District 12 supervisor voted against a 20-year agreement which he said he feared would surrender too much authority on architectural review matters.

The CDD 12 board voted 3-1 on Tuesday morning to approve the amended interlocal agreement with the Village Center Community Development District.

Supervisor David Robbins cast the lone vote against the agreement, which you can read in its entirety at this link: Amended_D12_ARC_Interlocal_Agtreement_10.27.21

CDD 12 is venturing into uncharted waters with the hiring of an engineer and a retired local judge to hear matters normally determined by the Architectural Review Committee and community development district boards of supervisors.

“We would be giving up some of our powers and duties to a non-elected person,” Robbins said.

Despite assurances that the CDD 12 Board of Supervisors would continue to act as a board of appeal, Robbins was not swayed from his position.

He was also concerned about the length of the two-decade agreement.

“Twenty years is an awfully long time. I don’t think it’s in the interest of the 6,000+ people we represent,” Robbins said.

He suggested trimming it back to three years.

In the end he was outvoted. Casting votes in favor of the agreement were Supervisors Ron McMahon, Jon Roudabush and Andrew Bilardello. Supervisor Don Levens was absent from the meeting.