Official calls on Developer to ‘man up’ and fix parking problem in The Villages

An official is calling on the Developer to “man up” and fix an emotionally charged parking problem in The Villages.

Community Development District 12 Supervisor Andrew Bilardello spoke out Tuesday morning on the frustrating parking problems at the popular Fenney Putt & Play facility.

Bilardello, a resident of the Village of Fenney, expressed solidarity with the residents of The Villages who want to use the putt and play but find themselves struggling with parking. He also expressed sympathy for the putt and play neighbors who have been ping-ponged back and forth between the CDD 12 board and the city of Wildwood, both of which have offered little real relief.

“This is not a District problem. It’s not a Wildwood problem. It’s a Developer problem,” said Bilardello, a candidate for the Sumter County Commission.

He said there is inadequate signage pointing to parking availability at nearby recreation centers. He said drivers are slowing down and dropping off passengers at the putt and play facility creating a dangerous traffic hazard.

“There is no handicapped parking anywhere,” he added.

Bilardello described an incident in which a desperate grandchild was forced to urinate in a Villager’s yard, due to the inadequacy of the entire situation.

The City of Wildwood has indicated a willingness to experiment with signage aimed at discouraging parking, something CDD 12 has been unable and unwilling to do.

“It’s almost like a slap in the face. We’re telling people they can’t protect their property,” Bilardello said. “I feel so badly. Some of these people are talking about moving because it’s gotten so bad.”

He pointed the finger of blame squarely at the Developer. He called on the Developer to retrofit the parking lot, which has more than ample room for golf carts, but very little room for automobiles.

“Yes, it’s going to cost money, but the Developer has a lot of money. They can afford to fix it,” Bilardello said.