Shoplifting suspect at Walmart nabbed with cocaine allegedly purchased from local tattoo artist

A shoplifting suspect at the Walmart in Summerfield was nabbed with cocaine allegedly purchased from a local tattoo artist.

Ian Ray Dlugoborski, 28, of Ocklawaha, was arrested Tuesday after he slipped an iPad case down his pants and attempted to leave the store, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. He also had some Aquaphor dry skin remedy for which he had not paid.

Dlugoborski, who indicated he works as a server at Cracker Barrel, said he thought he had more money when he went to the store, but he realized he did not have enough money to pay for the items, so he decided to steal them. A small baggie of cocaine was found in his wallet. He initially claimed that he had “switched wallets” with his father and the cocaine did not belong to him. However, he changed his story and said he had been at a tattoo parlor in Leesburg and the tattoo artist advised him of the availability of cocaine. Dlugoborski said he decided to purchase $20 worth of cocaine.

He was arrested on a felony charge of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor charge of retail theft. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.