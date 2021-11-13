63.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 13, 2021
Hundreds of riders pedal in Hearts for Our Hospital fundraiser

By David Towns

Hundreds of riders pedaled in Saturday’s Hearts for Our Hospital fundraiser in The Villages.

There were 374 registered riders in the annual event to raise money for the UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Bicyclists fuel up after riding in the Hearts for Our Hospital fundraiser.

The event offered rides of various length with 54 cyclists embarking on the 100-mile route.

Members of The Villages Amateur Radio Club helped out by keeping track of the riders.

Ed Nance of The Villages Amateur Radio Club keeps track of the riders as 18 radio beacon support vehicles reported on riders positions during the ride.

The event was headquartered at La Hacienda Recreation Center. A Cycling Expo and Health Fair were held Friday at the recreation center.

