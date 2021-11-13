Hundreds of riders pedal in Hearts for Our Hospital fundraiser

Hundreds of riders pedaled in Saturday’s Hearts for Our Hospital fundraiser in The Villages.

There were 374 registered riders in the annual event to raise money for the UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

The event offered rides of various length with 54 cyclists embarking on the 100-mile route.

Members of The Villages Amateur Radio Club helped out by keeping track of the riders.

The event was headquartered at La Hacienda Recreation Center. A Cycling Expo and Health Fair were held Friday at the recreation center.