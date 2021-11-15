53.3 F
The Villages
Monday, November 15, 2021
40-year-old worker arrested on battery charge at assisted living facility

By Meta Minton
A 40-year-old worker was arrested on a battery charge at an assisted living facility after an argument got “out of hand.”

Tiffany Dawn Chappell of Coleman was arrested Sunday at Banyan Residence Assisted Living Resort on County Road 101 in Oxford.

She had been in a “verbal disagreement” with a co-worker when another staffer intervened and tried to separate them, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. However, Chappell shoved the would-be peacemaker in the face with her right hand.

Chappell admitted to shoving the woman and explained that the situation “got out of hand.”

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $500 bond.

She had been arrested in 2018 on a charge of battery.

