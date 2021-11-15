53.3 F
The Villages
Monday, November 15, 2021
Lady Lake man with open beer in SUV arrested on DUI charge

By Meta Minton
David Perez
David Perez

A Lady Lake man with an open beer in the center console of his SUV was arrested on a drunk driving charge on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

David Andrew Perez, 37, was driving a tan Nissan SUV at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday when he was pulled over for driving 64 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The Colorado native had slurred speech and was emitting “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.” An open bottle of beer was spotted in the vehicle’s center console.

Perez’s performance in field sobriety exercises led the deputy to conclude he was impaired. Perez provided breath samples that measured .178 and .172 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.

Perez was arrested in 2019 after he was tracked down by his lady friend at a Leesburg lounge. Perez had previously been arrested on New Year’s Eve 2015 on a charge of driving under the influence in Lady Lake.

