53.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 15, 2021
type here...

Vocal critic of apartments at Spanish Springs chosen as Lady Lake’s new mayor

By Meta Minton

A vocal critic of apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square has been chosen as Lady Lake’s new mayor.

James Rietz, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, was selected Monday night by his fellow commissioners to succeed Commissioner Ruth Kussard, who has served for several years as the mayor.

Village James Rietz has been chosen as Lady Lakes new mayor
Villager James Rietz has been chosen as Lady Lakes new mayor.

Kussard, a Village of La Reynalda resident, appeared willing to continue as mayor. However, Commissioner Paul Hannan nominated Rietz for the top position and his motion was seconded by Commissioner Tony Holden.

Rietz has lived in the Lady Lake portion of The Villages for the past 14 years. He moved here from Illinois.

Rietz, who proudly has a decal proclaiming “Save Spanish Springs” on the back windshield of his SUV, has been a vocal critic of The Villages’ plan to convert portions of the original town square to apartments.

Kussard was chosen to serve as the town’s mayor pro tem.

Kussard and Rietz, who were not opposed in the election earlier this month, were both sworn in for another term. Ed Freeman of Water Oak was sworn in to represent Ward 3 after winning election Nov. 2.

Lady Lakes longest serving mayor Jim Richards was honored Monday night by Mayor Ruth Kussard
Lady Lake’s longest serving mayor, Jim Richards, was honored Monday night by Mayor Ruth Kussard.

The commission also paid tribute to the town’s longest-serving mayor, Jim Richards. He was presented with a plaque for his years of service by Kussard, prior to her turning the gavel over to Rietz.

Richards stepped down last year and Rietz was appointed to fill the Ward 5 seat.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Too much political division in The Villages

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his thoughts on political division in The Villages.

Trump signs and flags create negative impression for prospective buyer in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident contends that Trump flags and signs create a bad impression to all prospective buyers of homes in The Villages.

The GOP to the rescue!

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South has some advice for the GOP when it comes to the nation’s southern border. Read his Letter to the Editor.

History of African Americans

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends that the history of African Americans is full of tear jerking stories. He offers some examples.

The price of addressing deed restriction violations

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident questions the cost of power washing homes that are in violation of deed restrictions.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos