Vocal critic of apartments at Spanish Springs chosen as Lady Lake’s new mayor

A vocal critic of apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square has been chosen as Lady Lake’s new mayor.

James Rietz, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, was selected Monday night by his fellow commissioners to succeed Commissioner Ruth Kussard, who has served for several years as the mayor.

Kussard, a Village of La Reynalda resident, appeared willing to continue as mayor. However, Commissioner Paul Hannan nominated Rietz for the top position and his motion was seconded by Commissioner Tony Holden.

Rietz has lived in the Lady Lake portion of The Villages for the past 14 years. He moved here from Illinois.

Rietz, who proudly has a decal proclaiming “Save Spanish Springs” on the back windshield of his SUV, has been a vocal critic of The Villages’ plan to convert portions of the original town square to apartments.

Kussard was chosen to serve as the town’s mayor pro tem.

Kussard and Rietz, who were not opposed in the election earlier this month, were both sworn in for another term. Ed Freeman of Water Oak was sworn in to represent Ward 3 after winning election Nov. 2.

The commission also paid tribute to the town’s longest-serving mayor, Jim Richards. He was presented with a plaque for his years of service by Kussard, prior to her turning the gavel over to Rietz.

Richards stepped down last year and Rietz was appointed to fill the Ward 5 seat.