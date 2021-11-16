Vernon Cradoc Evans Sr.

Vernon “Butch” Evans, 70, of Lady Lake, passed away on November 13, 2021 at home. A Visitation will be held from 4-6 PM Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Hiers- Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162 . Prayer services will be held at 11:00AM, November 17, 2021 at Hiers- Baxley Life Event Center with Deacon Rick Kaseta of St. Timothy, officiating. Burial will follow in PA at Our Mother of Sorrow’s Cemetery. Arrangements are by Hiers-Baxley. Butch, was born in Binghamton, NY to Cradoc & Marjorie Evans on 9/6/1951. He went to school in Factoryville PA. He married Diane on 6/21/2002 in Carbondale, PA. He worked in research and development for P&G for 26 years. He was involved in The Old Friends Golf League, where he had gained many lifelong friends. Butch, is preceded in death by his parents Cradoc and Marjorie Evans and his younger sister Celene VanVleck. Butch, is survived by his loving wife Diane, sons Timothy (Liza), Vernon Cradoc, JR (Amanda) Sisters: Connie, Bonnie (John), Roxana, Grandchildren Zoey, Vernon Cradoc III, several nieces, nephews. Memorials may be given to charity of your choice.