66.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
type here...

Pair of shoplifters sought in heist at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

By Staff Report

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office needs help from the public in the search for two shoplifters sought in a heist at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

The sheriffs office is hoping to track down these shoplifting suspects
The sheriff’s office is hoping to track down these shoplifting suspects.

The white male and white female entered the store and selected approximately $300 worth of merchandise. The suspects exited the store, passing all points of sale without attempting to pay, and left the scene in an unknown direction. The female has visible tattoos on her shoulder left blade area and on her right bicep.

The woman being sought has a tattoo on her right bicep.
The woman being sought has a tattoo on her right bicep.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Binegar at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Reference case number 4586.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Advantage Plans are no advantage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident offers a warning about Medicare “Advantage” plans.

Motorcyclist’s DUI at Leesburg Bikefest

A Village of Pennecamp resident is “shocked” at a motorcyclist’s drunk driving arrest at Leesburg Bikefest. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Movie theaters reopening?

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks if anyone knows when all three movie theaters in The Villages will be open again.

Who’s really running the White House?

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident wonders who is really calling the shots at the White House. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Kyle Rittenhouse was there to help

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Kyle Rittenhouse should be found innocent.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos