Pair of shoplifters sought in heist at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office needs help from the public in the search for two shoplifters sought in a heist at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

The white male and white female entered the store and selected approximately $300 worth of merchandise. The suspects exited the store, passing all points of sale without attempting to pay, and left the scene in an unknown direction. The female has visible tattoos on her shoulder left blade area and on her right bicep.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Binegar at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Reference case number 4586.