71.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 18, 2021
type here...

Mystery surrounds abandoned home in Village of LaBelle North

By Meta Minton

An abandoned home has stirred a bit of mystery in the Village of LaBelle North.

The home at 3485 Boardroom Trail is owned by 82-year-old Lilla Bredt who purchased the residence in 2015 for $195,500.

A complaint was received Sept. 28 regarding overgrown grass and weeds and the violation was verified the following day by Community Standards.

The utilities have been shut off at this home at 3485 Boardroom Trail in the Village of La Belle North
The utilities have been shut off at this home at 3485 Boardroom Trail in the Village of LaBelle North.

Staff has tried contacting the homeowner by phone and in person on numerous occasions, but has been unsuccessful.

Director of Resident Services Matt Armstrong said Community Standards has reached out to neighbors but have had no luck.

The utilities at the home are past due and have been shut off.

“The phone is shut off, the utilities are shut off, the house is empty. Sounds like we’ve got another deceased resident,” said CDD 10 Board Chairman Don Wiley.

However, District Counsel Mark Brionez said it was too early to draw any conclusions.

“We don’t know that the owner is deceased,” Brionez said.

What is known is that the property needs to be maintained.

“I’m not willing to allow the house to look like a junkyard while we look for the owner,” said Supervisor Steve Bova.

He added that neighbors shouldn’t be the ones to suffer.

The board agreed to give the homeowner three days to bring the property into compliance. If it is not brought into compliance, a $250 fine will be imposed each time the District maintains the property.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Larry Moran was right on Kyle Rittenhouse

A Village of Santiago resident is in complete agreement with Larry Moran’s recent Letter to the Editor about Kyle Rittenhouse.

Are Christmas decorations going up too early?

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if Christmas decorations are going up too early in The Villages.

Thank you from Vietnam Veterans of America

A Village of Buttonwood resident who serves as a board member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 is grateful for support from the community. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Advantage Plans are no advantage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident offers a warning about Medicare “Advantage” plans.

Motorcyclist’s DUI at Leesburg Bikefest

A Village of Pennecamp resident is “shocked” at a motorcyclist’s drunk driving arrest at Leesburg Bikefest. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos