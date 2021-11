To the Editor:

Old Sam Jackson (former doctor) almost had me convinced that Medicare Advantage Plans were not good for us “old people,” until he slipped in that it was a nefarious plan by the GOP. Now I am really confused. Can I trust a (former progressive doctor) or do I need to seek out a (former conservative doctor) to get a second opinion?

I wonder if Old Sam Jackson might be Mr. McGinty’s private (former doctor.)

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp