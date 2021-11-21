Joyce Blitchington Mosley Mrs. Mosley, 85, died September 22, 2021 at home after being diagnosed with cancer. Born and lived in Jacksonville, FL, until 1991 when she moved to Lady Lake, FL, The Villages retirement community. She held several secretarial positions before becoming an executive secretary for American Heritage Life Insurance Company. After American Heritage, she spent a few years managing the concession stands at the Jacksonville Suns baseball park and also worked in the concessions area of the Gator Bowl during major sporting and entertainment events. During some of the entertainment events she was able to meet, get autographs and have exclusive access to entertainers like Rod Stewart, Mickey Gilley, Barbara Mandrell and Lee Greenwood just to name a few. Joyce loved caring for rescued or abandoned animals and they often became pets. I remember her having pet rabbits, dogs, two blue jay birds (Squeak & Squawk), two squirrels (Mork & Pearl), and probably her favorites were her cats (Tommy, Bootsie & Baby). She was a hard working professional and homemaker who always enjoyed working in the yard,it was where she enjoyed peace and solitude. Joyce leaves behind her son James Mosley of Lady Lake, FL., her grandson Nathan Mosley of Lady Lake, FL., her granddaughter Tiffany Mosley of Pembroke, NH., her step sons two children Shawn and Derek Mosley. She also leaves behind her three siblings, sister Janice Leonard of Black Hawk, CO., brother James Blitchington (Barbara) of Blairsville, GA., and sister Judith Campbell (Danny) of Jacksonville, FL. Her siblings will always remember her as their loving sister. She was predeceased by her father and mother James and Mary Blitchington, her loving husband John Mosley Sr., and step son John Mosley Jr. Per Joyce’s wishes, she was cremated and no services will be held.