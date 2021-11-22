65.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 22, 2021
type here...

Larry E. Jones

By Staff Report
Larry Jones
Larry Jones

Larry E. Jones was born on April 12, 1939 to O. Dale and Thora Jones in Wellman, Iowa. He grew up on a farm in Brighton, Iowa with his parents and older brother, Ronnie. Larry graduated from Iowa State University with a B.S. in Agriculture and was drafted into the U.S. Army. The Army took him to Thailand, where he fell in love with Southeast Asia. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he joined the Peace Corps as an opportunity to return to Thailand. When he returned to Iowa after serving in the Peace Corps, he was introduced to Sharen Kauffman. They met and married in a whirlwind 3-month romance and moved to Laos. Once there, Larry utilized his ability to speak Lao/Thai and began his career with the Federal Government’s Agency for International Development. They lived in Laos for 9 years and had two children, Crispin and Lara.  When Southeast Asia fell in 1975, Larry and Sharen were evacuated to the Washington, D.C. area where they lived and raised their family in Virginia. Larry continued to work for the U.S. Government and retired in 2007. They moved to The Villages, Florida in 2013. He loved retirement in The Villages, where he met many new friends, took up golf, and enjoyed watching the wildlife on the pond behind their house. Larry is survived by his wife, Sharen, his son, Crispin, and wife, Meeghan, and their two children, Callum (11) and Finley (9), and his daughter, Lara, and husband, Derek, and their two children, Cameron (21) and Caden (18).

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Unethical to sell home not in compliance with deed restrictions

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends it is unethical for a real estate agent not to inform potential buyers that the home is not in compliance with the deed restrictions

Mind your own business when it comes to freedom of expression

A Village of Santiago resident argues that residents offended by freedom of expression should mind their own business. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Medicare Advantage mess

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Ohio describes a nightmarish situation with Medicare Advantage.

Reduce our bond maintenance tax

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends that the bond maintenance tax paid by residents of The Villages should be reduced.

Supplement vs. Advantage

A reader from Georgia, in a Letter to the Editor, is the latest to weigh in on Medicare Advantage plans.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos