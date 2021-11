A homeless man has been jailed in the theft of printer ink from Best Buy.

Trey Scott Kennedy, 29, was booked Tuesday at the Lake County Jail on a charge of theft.

Kennedy and a second suspect fled on foot from the Lady Lake store on July 7 with an Epson printer cartridge valued at $124.99, according affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Kennedy was tracked down at the Orange County Jail and booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.