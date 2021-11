To the Editor:

Don’t know what Sam Jackson is taking about. I have Humana Gold Plus plan. When it comes to co pays for doctor and specialist I have no co pays. Went for a colonoscopy I paid $25. I have never been refused any treatment. They cover drugs some dental eye care. You pay $148 dollars a month – not $170 – and don’t need to pay for supplement plans. I have used urgent care out of plan twice and they covered it. All Advantage plans are different.

Keith Stark

Davie FL