Friday, November 26, 2021
Speeding Summerfield teen nabbed with 33 grams of marijuana bought ‘in bulk’

By Meta Minton
A speeding Summerfield teen was nabbed with 33 grams of marijuana he admitted he bought “in bulk.”

William Lance Parrish, 18, was driving a gold Volkswagen in the wee hours Monday on County Road 452 in Eustis when he was caught on radar traveling 73 miles per hour in 40 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department. When the officer approached Parrish’s vehicle, the “strong distinct odor of marijuana” was detected. Parrish claimed he had smoked marijuana the previous day, but said he had no marijuana in the vehicle.

However, a search of the vehicle turned up 33 grams of marijuana, a Phoenix Star bong, a glass pipe and a small black grinder which contained a leafy substance. There were other passengers in the car, but Parrish told the police officer the marijuana and drug paraphernalia belonged to him. Parrish also said he “buys in bulk” from “a dealer in Marion Oaks.”

He was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of possession of marijuana over 20 grams and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.

Each new roof in The Villages also costing neighbors

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reports a spike in his homeowner’s insurance premium thanks to all the new roofs going in on homes in The Villages.

Thank you to sister and her husband for helping out with mother

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident says she is grateful for the help of her sister and her sister’s husband at a critical time.

Medicare Advantage plan

A reader from Davie says he has good luck with his Medicare Advantage plan. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Properties at Lake Sumter Landing don’t pay their fair share

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident questions why commercial properties at Lake Sumter Landing aren’t paying their fair share of maintenance taxes.

Cobalt and China

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident contends President Biden is handing the future over to China. Read his Letter to the Editor.

