Saturday, November 27, 2021
Huge crowd packs town square for Christmas tree lighting event

By David Towns

With chilly temperatures almost creating an “up north” atmosphere in The Villages, the Christmas tree lights were illuminated Saturday night at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.

A big crowd at the square included many children and grandchildren who are visiting Florida’s Friendliest Hometown for Thanksgiving.

Entertainment at the square featured headliner Johnny Wild & The Delights who had the crowd rockin’ and rollin’ with hits from Elvis, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis and Buddy Holly.

Santa Claus was taking childrens requests Saturday night at Lake Sumter Landing
Santa Claus was taking children’s requests Saturday night at Lake Sumter Landing.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus also had a long line of children hoping to make a pitch for the Christmas wish lists.

Restaurants at the square were packed with City Fire filled to the gills, with a two-hour wait time. A long line stretched out the front door of Johny Rockets.

Maestro Bill Doherty and singers from the Central Florida Lyric Opera performed Christmas classics.

Doherty joined forces with Santa Claus to count down to the lighting of the Christmas tree which prompted the crowd to erupt in applause.

The first of three Christmas trees was lit Saturday night at Lake Sumter Landing
The first of three Christmas trees was lit Saturday night at Lake Sumter Landing.

If you missed Saturday’s tree lighting event, you’ll have two more chances to join in the holiday fun:

Spanish Springs Town Square – The Tree Lighting Festival will be Tuesday night at Spanish Springs Town Square. Rocky & the Rollers will be the headline act.

Brownwood Paddock Square – The Tree Lighting Festival will be Friday at Brownwood. Blonde Ambition will be the featured performer.

