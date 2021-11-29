68.5 F
Monday, November 29, 2021
Ohio woman arrested at Waterfont Inn after altercation upon return from bar

By Meta Minton
Kara Lockhart
Kara Lockhart

An Ohio woman was arrested at the Waterfont Inn at Lake Sumter Landing after an altercation with two people upon her return home from an evening of drinking.

Kara Lockhart, 32, and another woman had returned home early Sunday morning when they got into a verbal altercation, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Lockhart used “both hands” to move the other woman “out of her way.” A man at the home overheard the altercation and attempted to intervene. Lockhart pushed the man and then fled the residence.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the man showed them injuries to his neck and knee, suffered the previous day during an attack by Lockhart.

Deputies found the Akron, Ohio native near the Waterfront Inn and took her into custody on two counts of battery. She was identified by her Ohio driver’s license.

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $500 bond.

